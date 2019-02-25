Oscars 2019: Full winners list

Paul Massey, from left, Tim Cavagin, and John Casali pose with the award for best sound mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hollywood's night of nights is finally here, with the Academy Awards ceremony now underway.

The 91st Oscars is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in LA, with big stars including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone among the attendees.

Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Roma and The Favourite top the nominations this year, scoring 10 nods each, while both are also up for the big gong of the night, Best Picture.

A Star Is Born, Vice, Black Panther, Green Book, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody are also among the leading nominations.

Queen enlisted their regular touring frontman Adam Lambert to open the show with a medley honouring one of this year's most divisive films (audiences loved it, critics less so), Bohemian Rhapsody.

Adam Lambert opens the show. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Comedians Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph team up to present the first award.

"Just a quick update for everybody in case you are confused. There is no host tonight, there won't be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall," quipped Rudolph.

"Roma is on Netflix? What next, my microwave makes a movie?" said Fey.

Why didn’t they just host?

"Don't worry Bradley, after four kids I too have peed myself at the Grammys," said Rudolph, a Star Is Born reference which earned a big laugh from Bradley Cooper in the audience.

"Hey everyone, look under your seats, you're all getting one of those cheese sandwiches from the Fyre Festival!" joked Fey.

Seriously, can they stick around for the whole show?

Melissa McCarthy and Bryan Tyree Henry present the Costume Design award - McCarthy dressed up like a rabbit-covered Queen Anne from The Favourite.

Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

Black Panther wins, but McCarthy and her many, many rabbits are the total scene stealers.

Singer Jennifer Hudson performed one of tonight's Best Song nominees, I'll Fight from RBG, with a big, loud performance that ends with a note that seems to go on forever (and ever). Take a listen:

Here are all the nominees, which will be updated live as they're announced:

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment, Vincent Lambe

Fauve, Jeremy Comte

Marguerite, Marianne Farley

Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

WINNER: Skin, Guy Nattiv

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

WINNER: First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep, Ed Perkins

End Game, Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

Lifeboat, Skye Fitzgerald

A Night at the Garden, Marshall Curry

WINNER: Period. End of Sentence., Rayka Zehtabchi

ANIMATED SHORT

Animal Behaviour, Alison Snowden, David Fine

WINNER: Bao, Domee Shi

Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall

One Small Step, Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

Weekends, Trevor Jimenez

ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2, Brad Bird

Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson

Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda

Ralph Breaks the Internet, Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

FILM EDITING

BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Vice, Hank Corwin

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

WINNER: Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

SOUND EDITING

Black Panther, Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst

First Man, Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place, Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

Roma, Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

WINNER: Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Black Panther, Hannah Beachler

First Man, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre, Gordon Sim

Roma, Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enrı́quez

COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres

WINNER: Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

MAKE-UP AND HAIR

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

WINNER: Vice

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: Free Solo, Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross

Minding the Gap, Bing Liu

Of Fathers and Sons, Talal Derki

RBG, Betsy West, Julie Cohen

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for If Beale Street Could Talk onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Getty Images

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

LEAD ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

LEAD ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

ORIGINAL SCORE

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

ORIGINAL SONG

All The Stars from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

I'll Fight from RBG by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Shallow from A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch