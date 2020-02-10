Oscars stars’ shock style evolution

Style changes! Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Renée Zellweger have been Oscars regulars over the years. Pictures: AP, Getty Images

With award season almost coming to a close, the Oscars are considered the most stylish red carpet in Hollywood.

The Academy Awards are where actors can change their whole image with a strategic and designer-clad styling choice, catapulting them to the influential best dressed list.

From Australian Oscar-winners Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, to Renée Zellweger and Charlize Theron, the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre has been a platform for Hollywood's most fashionable leading ladies to show off their ever-changing dress sense.

While some have had rather dramatic transformations, others - like Bombshell nominee Robbie, styled by Kate Young - have nailed it every single time.

Double take! Margot Robbie dressed like an Oscar at the Academy Awards in 2016, in an outfit by Tom Ford. Picture: Getty Images

In the modern era, celebrities rarely put a foot wrong at the Academy Awards as they are under the direction of stylists.

Robbie, for example, has perfected every Oscars look since her first attendance, in 2016. She wore a glittering gold Tom Ford gown, followed by more recent appearances in Chanel (she is a face of the house). The same can be said of La La Land Best Actress winner Emma Stone.

Oscar-winner Kidman sported a velvet Valentino mini-dress and opaque stockings when she attended as a plus-one in 1991 with her then-husband Tom Cruise - a contrast to the cobalt Armani gown she wore in 2019.

And while Bombshell Best Actress nominee Theron has been an Oscars best dressed regular, the same can't be said about her pencilled-on eyebrows circa 2004 when she wore Gucci and won for Monster's Ball.

This is how stars have changed from their early Oscars appearances to more recent years, ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards, to be held in Los Angeles on Monday (Australian time).

NICOLE KIDMAN

MARGOT ROBBIE

CATE BLANCHETT

CHARLIZE THERON

EMMA STONE

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

RENEE ZELLWEGER

Mellow yellow! An early Oscars outing by Renée Zellweger.

The golden girl at the Oscars in 2013. Picture: Getty Images