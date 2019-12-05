Our ambassadors: Brady joins bunch

FORMER pro tour surfer and leading surf and fitness coach Dean Brady has become a Noosa World Surfing Reserve ambassador, joining other local legends Julian Wilson, Jordan Mercer and Josh Constable.

Noosa born and bred, Dean has an impeccable Noosa sports and community pedigree, with grandfather the late Phil Cave a former Noosa councillor, rugby league player and life member of Noosa Surf Club who in his athletic years toured Australia as a surf life saving instructor.

The fruit didn’t fall far from the tree, and Dean started winning junior comps at Noosa Boardriders when he was just 12, then went on to take out state and national junior titles. After finishing school, he travelled the world as a Rip Curl team rider, having a brief tilt at the ASP World Tour (now the WSL) before deciding that being a free surfer was more his thing.

Considering that greatest of all time Kelly Slater knocked him out of the contest in round two of his maiden event in San Francisco in 2011, this was a wise decision, and he was soon being hailed by Tracks magazine as the best free surfer in the world: “Despite his love of competition, it’s free surfing where Dean is revered most. He is one of the best free surfers in the world, and is truly inspiring to watch.”

Dean also became a highly-respected surf coach before settling down to raise a family with wife Ellie, and establishing Pro Movement Studio with school days buddy and former AFL star Jarryd Bates.

After Jarryd’s promising AFL career was cut short by a broken femur, Brisbane Lions helped him study strength and conditioning, which led to him spending a decade travelling the world working with top coaches.

The two mates decided to team up with a holistic approach to athletic training, and the studio at the Thomas Surfboards complex in Noosaville has become a hit.

Noosa World Surfing Reserve is proud to add Dean Brady to its team of surfing ambassadors.