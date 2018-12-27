Our blooming assets

TEWANTIN'S main street, Poinciana Ave, is beautifully transformed at this time of year, although Noosa councillor Frank Pardon will tell you it's special every day of every year.

It's his home turf, back from when the council area was divisioned, and he's pretty proud of the laid-back riverside style of Tewantin, providing a pleasing and less frenetic contrast to its coastal counterpart.

And Poinciana Ave lights up at this time of year even without Christmas decorations, as its resident poincianas start to produce their beautiful, vivid red flowers.

The street name got there before the poincianas, CrPardon said.

"The original name of the street was Gooloi St, named in the early 1900s.

"The trees were planted by the wife of Richard Read, who was a councillor, just before (World War II).

"Then, when they sealed the road in the '40s, they changed the name to Poinciana Avenue.”

But troubled times were ahead for at least some of the trees.

"Some were replaced in a new streetscape in the early 2000s,” Cr Pardon said.

"There was dissent from some traders who didn't want them in the main street.”

But as time passed and many of the traders retired, some of the replacement species were themselves replaced as they passed on.

"I requested staff to plant poincianas,” Cr Pardon said.

"It seemed straightforward to me. Council will continue to do so, in the spirit of the name.”