Our chance to bridge hinterland infrastructure gap

The old Noosa Rd bridge at Cooran that was past its use-by date.

NOOSA Council is being urged along with the State Government to apply for a share of $300 million to upgrade bridges and freight roads.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said applications are closing soon for funding under Round 5 of the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government’s Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) and Round 7 of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).

“These two funding rounds present an opportunity to make Wide Bay’s roads and bridges safer, and improve key heavy vehicle infrastructure,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Now more than ever when we are experiencing significantly increased demand on local produce, efficient freight networks are vital to the national economy as well as road safety.”

Under these programs, proponents can apply for funding of up to 50 per cent of project costs for up to five projects to a limit of $2 million per project for councils and $2.5 million per project for state and territory governments.

“These high-priority projects will ensure our freight routes as safe as possible, and also create much-needed jobs for local people in Wide Bay,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Every single job that we can support in Wide Bay means there is more money flowing across our communities at a time it is needed most.”

Previous rounds of the HVSPP/BRP have delivered significant safety benefits for the Wide Bay, including $3.08 million to replace the Mary River Road Bridge at Cooroy and the Old Noosa Road Bridge at Cooran, jointly-funded through the Bridges Renewal Program and Noosa Council.