Our electric future just ACE as Noosa showcases options

The Electron scooter will form part of the local offering at the electric vehicle expo.

THE transport world is changing rapidly and Noosa's first Electric Vehicle Expo will be the place to find out what is happening right now.

"One of the most exciting initiatives is that regional Queensland is shortly to be the home of Australia's first locally made and very affordable electric car,” expo co-ordinator Vivien Griffin said.

ACE Electric Vehicles will be exhibiting at the expo and showcasing the vehicles they plan to have to market by the third quarter of this year.

The company says it wants to bring manufacturing back to Australia, specifically regional Queensland.

"We are proud to be launching our first range of Australian electric vehicles,” ACE Electric Vehicles managing director Greg McGarvie said.

The group is planning for the release of its first electric car by the third quarter of this year, with two more vehicles scheduled to be released in 2019.

There are currently two models - a ute, dubbed the "Yewt”, and a cargo van. Prices will be below $40,000.

The vehicles' carbon fibre components are built in China and assembled in Australia and have a range of 350km.

"They are shipped to Australia and put together like Ikea and, once demand increases, all manufacturing will shift to Australia,” Mr McGarvie said.

Expo patrons will also be able to take trial rides on many of the exhibitors' vehicles.

"We will have a range of electric bikes at the expo and patrons will be able to try them out on the safe off-road pathway running alongside the site,” Mr McGarvie said.

"We think electric bikes can reduce Noosa's traffic congestion and this is a good opportunity for people to try them out. We will also have electric motor scooters.”

The Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo is being held from 10am-2pm this Saturday at the Noosa Aussie Rules grounds, Weyba Rd, Noosaville.

For more go to www. facebook.com/noosaevexpo or phone 0407116105.