Our four golden girls and a baby in glittering win at Games

Commonwealth Games 2018 - Kelsey Cottrell with her baby Sienna of Australia during after winning Gold for the Lawn Bowls Women's Fours at the XXI Commonwealth Games at the Broadbeach Bowls Club.Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Commonwealth Games 2018 - Kelsey Cottrell with her baby Sienna of Australia during after winning Gold for the Lawn Bowls Women's Fours at the XXI Commonwealth Games at the Broadbeach Bowls Club.Picture: NIGEL HALLETT Nigel Hallett

LAWN BOWLS: Chew toys don't come much more precious - or hard-earned - than a gold medal.

But Noosa lawn bowler Kelsey Cottrell was able to share an equally precious moment with seven-month-old daughter Sienna after winning a gold medal in the women's fours event at Broadbeach this week.

The Aussie women's team of Cottrell, Natasha Scott, Carla Krizanic and Rebecca van Asch took out a tense match against South Africa to win Australia's first lawn bowls gold since 2006.

They combined to beat South Africa in a tight tussle 18-16.

Having watched in the stands with dad Andrew, Cottrell's baby girl was happy to see mum outside the venue and get to give the gold medal a gummy examination.

"She is seven-and-a-half months and she was in the grandstand with the rest of my family,” Cottrell said.

"It was a pretty special day and we have been capturing some special photos that we will treasure for the rest of our lives.”

Cottrell has been to two consecutive Commonwealth Games, winning a triples silver at Glasgow in 2014 and singles bronze at Delhi in 2010, but this was the first at which Sienna was among family and friends in a big Gold Coast crowd.

"It's a really special day and we've been capturing really awesome photos we'll treasure for the rest of our lives,” Cottrell said.

"This is the pinnacle for our sport.”

The home side picked up nine straight points at one stage in the match and while South Africa were able to recover, it was only briefly.

Scott, speaking just 30 minutes before she, Cottrell and van Asch returned to the green for their triples match, said the team was never comfortable in their 18-16 victory.

"We knew we had to get down to basics, do what we do well and we did it today, and this proves it,” she said.

"To be able to be a gold medallist with three of your best mates, in a sport that you love, with family and friends around on home turf is unbelievable.”

Iain Payten and Matthew McInerney