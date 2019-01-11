Our fuel is most expensive in SEQ

JET FUEL: The unleaded fuel price at Caltex Noosa Civic was 116.9 (114.9 for E10) yesterday.

JET FUEL: The unleaded fuel price at Caltex Noosa Civic was 116.9 (114.9 for E10) yesterday. Alan Lander

WHILE a bit of a price revolution has been taking place in fuel charges at Cooroy in the past two or so months, it's yet to have an overall effect in the coastal side of Noosa.

Even with recent prices around Noosa as low as 111.5 cents per litre for unleaded yesterday, prices were as low as 109.9cpl in Brisbane.

RACQ has released details of a new report showing Sunshine Coast drivers have endured the highest petrol prices in southeast Queensland through 2018.

Spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said its Annual Fuel Price report summary found the unleaded petrol average was 145.7cpl last year - 1.8cpl, 2.7cpl and 3.6cpl more than that charged at the Gold Coast, Ipswich and Brisbane respectively.

"It's frustrating Sunshine Coast drivers aren't seeing the same competition we've seen in other parts of the region, and to add insult to injury, servos here also charged the highest indicative retail margin, 12.8cpl,” Ms Ross said.

But it has not been all bad here in Noosa.

Cooroy independent outlet Wessel Petroleum stepped up in the discount petrol price war in November, when Noosa prices were at the ridiculously high 169.9cpl peak, offering 153.9cpl at the time.

The outlet has continued that competitiveness, having been rewarded with a growing stream of coastal Noosa drivers travelling to its Cooroy outlet, although yesterday, at the bottom of the price cycle, the non-cycle servo was sitting at 119.9cpl.

Wessel general manager Paul Wessel has previously told Noosa News southeast Queensland was "going mad” with new service station outlets and it would not help reduce prices, nor would it in the Noosa area.

"A new outlet costs about $6million [to establish] and would have to recoup the cost, as opposed to a larger company absorbing it into general costs,” he said in November.

Both Cooroy outlets were pricing unleaded at 119.9cpl on Wednesday.

Mr Wessel said on Wednesday he expected the low price cycle to end within the next week and his longer-term outlook was "within the 120-150cpl range”.

Meanwhile, Ms Ross said motorists in nearby Gympie were charged on average 3.1cpl less than Sunshine Coast drivers in 2018.