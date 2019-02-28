Our golden 'girl' spins a web of delight

GILDED LOCAL: The golden orb spider with its smaller mate is well known to Noosa.

GILDED LOCAL: The golden orb spider with its smaller mate is well known to Noosa. Vic Jakes

THE massive gold-coloured web of the golden orb weaver spider Nephila plumipes shimmering in the morning sunlight is, indeed, an amazing sight - and this is the time of year to see one.

This particular spider is one of three species of golden orbs that live in Noosa's urban gardens and surrounding countryside.

The large female, with a body length, excluding legs, of some 25 millimetres, occupies the centre of the glistening gold web and has distinctive yellow joints on its long and powerful black legs.

The web of this daytime hunter, often a metre or so across and constructed between bushes and shrubs at around head height, is regarded by the female as a "permanent” structure which she continually repairs until circumstances render the site unsuitable.

My recent study of the daily routine of a local female quickly revealed that the chosen site was a fertile spot. A continuous flow of various types of flying insects became entrapped and, directly above the female, there was already a chain of previously caught, silk-wrapped, dead insects stored for future consumption.

Also on the web, a short, but safe, distance away from the large female were four or five tiny males, which, at no more than 5mm long, were only a fraction of the size of the impressive females.

Quite sensibly, they ensured they kept away from the vicious looking fangs at the front end of the potentially deadly female. It was only when the female had caught prey, and was busily engaged in wrapping it in silk, that one of the tiny males quickly climbed onto the female's abdomen in order to mate.

With that size difference, no wonder caution is the order of the day.

The orb weavers do have a range of predators which include insect-eating birds as well as some wasps which land on the web and lure the spider to the perimeter by imitating the vibrations of a struggling insect. The unfortunate golden orb is then paralysed and carried away to be stored for use as live food for the wasp's young.

Want to see one? The shrubs along the fence line to the left hand side of the Aldi car park at Noosaville have been home to a multitude of golden orb spiders for the past several weeks and, all being well, some should still be there.

Despite their venom, the spiders seem reluctant to bite humans - and if they do the symptoms are usually negligible. Nevertheless, please admire their beauty from a respectful distance.

Vic Jakes