Our green sedge gives us the edge

GROWING INTEREST: Tony Haslam of NICA, co-author Stephanie Haslam, Phil Moran of Noosa Landcare and co-author Sonia MacDonald with Campbell Corfe of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation.

THE much-anticipated field guide Sedges, Rushes and Restiads by Sonia MacDonald and Stephanie Haslam was launched by Phil Moran at a Doonella House celebration.

Published by The Noosa Integrated Catchment Association, the guide is a companion volume to their previous book Grasses of the Noosa Biosphere and Surrounding Regions, now in its second edition.

Sedges, Rushed and Restiads is an important new reference book for anyone who has an interest in this group of plants, or botany generally.

The publication of this reference by NICA is seen as a significant milestone.

Publication was supported by The Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation Ltd with funding from Noosa Council's Environment Levy.

The book will retail for $40 and the NICA website www.noosariver.com.au gives details of availability.

Pressed specimens collected by Sonia MacDonald over years have been identified in association with the Queensland Herbarium, and then scanned and printed at full size. Supporting photographs and articles have been produced by Stephanie Haslam and others.

The book is intended as a starting point for the study of sedges rushes and restiads, and also contains information on some weeds such as the dreaded nut grass which is not a grass, but a sedge.

Other guide books available through NICA are "Noosa's Native Plants” by Stephanie Haslam (a field guide to 500 local plants including common and scientific names, Aboriginal use and landscaping uses) as well as "Weeds of the Sunshine Coast” by Joan Heavey and Sonia MacDonald.

This last one is an invaluable guide used by many Bushcare Groups in both the Noosa Council and Sunshine Coast Council areas, to aid in identification of weeds and the best control methods.