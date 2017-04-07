25°
News

Our green sedge gives us the edge

7th Apr 2017 8:43 AM
GROWING INTEREST: Tony Haslam of NICA, co-author Stephanie Haslam, Phil Moran of Noosa Landcare and co-author Sonia MacDonald with Campbell Corfe of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation.
GROWING INTEREST: Tony Haslam of NICA, co-author Stephanie Haslam, Phil Moran of Noosa Landcare and co-author Sonia MacDonald with Campbell Corfe of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE much-anticipated field guide Sedges, Rushes and Restiads by Sonia MacDonald and Stephanie Haslam was launched by Phil Moran at a Doonella House celebration.

Published by The Noosa Integrated Catchment Association, the guide is a companion volume to their previous book Grasses of the Noosa Biosphere and Surrounding Regions, now in its second edition.

Sedges, Rushed and Restiads is an important new reference book for anyone who has an interest in this group of plants, or botany generally.

The publication of this reference by NICA is seen as a significant milestone.

Publication was supported by The Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation Ltd with funding from Noosa Council's Environment Levy.

The book will retail for $40 and the NICA website www.noosariver.com.au gives details of availability.

Pressed specimens collected by Sonia MacDonald over years have been identified in association with the Queensland Herbarium, and then scanned and printed at full size. Supporting photographs and articles have been produced by Stephanie Haslam and others.

The book is intended as a starting point for the study of sedges rushes and restiads, and also contains information on some weeds such as the dreaded nut grass which is not a grass, but a sedge.

Other guide books available through NICA are "Noosa's Native Plants” by Stephanie Haslam (a field guide to 500 local plants including common and scientific names, Aboriginal use and landscaping uses) as well as "Weeds of the Sunshine Coast” by Joan Heavey and Sonia MacDonald.

This last one is an invaluable guide used by many Bushcare Groups in both the Noosa Council and Sunshine Coast Council areas, to aid in identification of weeds and the best control methods.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Council report opposes jetty

Council report opposes jetty

Council report on jetty bid not supportive

Rally to make point about preserving Elanda

The Upper Noosa River is easily accessible from Elanda Point.

Locals get creative for protest

Anger over Pomona tree damage

TREE FALL: Desley Macpherson said she was assured by the Noosa Council the trees on her property were stable but several came down in Thursday's storm.

Tree fall anger

Good Shepherd stars ready to rock on back to the big hairy hits

ROCK ON: GSLC cast channel the 1980s for Rock of Ages.

New musical heights

Local Partners

Council report opposes jetty

Council report on jetty bid not supportive

Looking to enhance Biosphere

PICTURE PERFECT: Elanda Point on Lake Cootharaba is the centre of campaigns over a proposed fish habitat management downgrade.

Eco Camp has its say

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Toowoomba's Globe of Death stunt riders head to coast

STUNT RIDERS: Justin Ryan (left) and Sam Fennel are the feature act for the Australian Street Entertainment Championships.

Daring stunt riders risk their lives all the time

Super-Sized Family Living!

6 Golf Links Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

This double storey family friendly home on an elevated 850m2 block, showcasing glorious views to the Glass House Mountains, offers low maintenance, relaxed living...

Price Reduction Owner Is Committed Elsewhere!!

12 Possum Place, Nambour 4560

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Located in the popular "Pine Tree Rise" estate is this near new home on a fully fenced 601m2 corner block, offering stylish, comfortable family living of the...

New Styled Home with Valley Views

286 Neill Road, Mooloolah 4553

House 3 2 2 $625,000

As you drive down to the home, you would be forgiven for thinking that the photo's of this home make it look bigger than it is and from the two carport and entry...

Sought-After but Very Rarely Available - Until Now!

31 Molakai Drive, Mountain Creek 4557

House 3 2 2 Auction

Due to its popularity, houses in Molakai Drive rarely seem to come onto the market; nobody appears to want to leave! Maybe its the very convenient location? Or...

All the benefits without the maintenance - Backing Reserve!

5/4 Lindesay Street, Caloundra West 4551

Unit 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Ideal for those who value security, convenience and easy care living, this well presented townhouse reveals an immaculate light filled layout that bathes in all...

Jessica Classic Modernised - Waterfront Wonder!

43 Jessica Boulevard, Minyama 4575

House 4 2 3 Contact Agent

Low maintenance waterfront living with an exclusive boat ramp and deep water access is on offer for the lucky purchaser of this lowset renovated home on a fully...

Big Views, Big Motivation, Big Opportunity!

14 Sylvan Street, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 $729,000

This elegantly renovated home on a flat 620m2 block in a blue-chip pocket of Buderim on the north-eastern escarpment, showcases spectacular views from the...

Federation Style Elegance!

40 Mountain Ash Drive, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 3 Contact Agent

This gracious family home on a beautiful 806m2 corner block with dual street access, has attractive external appeal with a timeless Federation style design which...

Lashings Of Luxury

5 Quiet Close, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

Stunning inside and out, this custom designed executive style home exudes contemporary class and elegance that is quite simply breathtaking ... offering the...

Size Will Surprise!

75 Maroochy Waters Drive, Maroochydore 4558

House 4 2 2 $695,000

Deceptively spacious with multiple living areas, and located in a blue-chip street with prestige waterfront properties, this immaculate, easy care home on a...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Rare opportunity in Sunrise Beach

Beachside property ideal for investor or to build dream home

Making a mark

Luxury house on 0.5ha at Lake Cooroibah set for auction

An architectural delight

Your own Noosa hinterland retreat in the rainforest

Your hinterland hideaway

Noosa hinterland home with swimming pool enjoys mountain views

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!