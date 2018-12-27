Best camping spots in southeast Queensland

Fancy a camping trip these holidays? We’ve rounded out some of the best spots in southeast Queensland

WITH summer holidays just started, now's a perfect time to pack the car and take a relaxing camping trip with the family.

And where better to pitch a tent or roll in with your home-on-wheels than some of these gorgeous spots scattered throughout southeast Queensland.

We've rounded up the best camping spots to get you started.

5. Bigriggen Park, Scenic Rim

How to get there: Bigriggen is 12km from Rathdowney and 90 minutes from Brisbane.

Why it's great: Bigriggen Park is surrounded by breathtaking views and scenery. Set in bushland and river flats at the foothills of Mt Barney, campers have the option of tent, caravan or trailer sites, powered sites or bunkhouse accommodation. Pets are also welcome. Whether you like to swim, fish, hike or just relax - Bigriggen Park has something for everyone.

Must see/do: Float down the river, spot wildlife and go star gazing.

Scenic Rim in southern Queensland

Tips: Store away food to stop wildlife getting into the supplies. Invest in some insect repellent.

Watch out for: Possums! They might be adorable but these little food bandits will take off with anything remotely edible if left out.

4. Ocean Beach, Bribie Island

How to get there: Ocean Beach, Bribie Island is 4WD access only. Leaving from Brisbane, take the Bruce Highway north to Caboolture then take the Bribie Island exit 152 and follow the signs to Bribie Island. From there follow the signs to Woorim and the designated camping area is 16km north of the beach access point on North Street, Woorim.

Bribie Island. Picture: Anthony Brewster

Why it's great: Frolic on the foreshore or throw a line in at the gorgeous Ocean Beach. With a limited number of camping spots, this little beauty will never be too busy. Keep your eyes peeled for kangaroos hopping along the beach or start your day bright and early to watch the sunrise over the sea.

Must see/do: Watch the sunrise and check out the World War II defence bunkers.

Tips: Beware of the tides, always drive on hard sand to avoid getting bogged and never drive on the dunes. Beware nesting turtles this time of year.

Watch out for: Peak season. Bribie Island is a popular holiday destination so book in advance.

Woorim, Bribie Island

3. Booloumba Creek, Conondale National Park

How to get there: Conondale National Park is 130km north of Brisbane in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland. From Brisbane, follow the Bruce Highway north, and take the Kenilworth exit. Follow the signs for Kenilworth, travelling along the Eumundi-Kenilworth Road for about 28km. The turn-off to Sunday Creek Road is Booloumba Creek day-use and camping areas about 7km past Kenilworth. The Booloumba Creek Road access includes creek crossings that are accessible by high clearance four-wheel-drive vehicles only.

Camping at Booloumba Creek Supplied Tourism Queensland

Why it's great: There are three camping areas at Booloumba Creek that range from grassy sites, rainforest and open forest settings close to mountain streams. Take a dip in the crystal clear creeks, stroll through the bushland and check out the sculpture by internationally renowned artist Andy Goldsworthy or kick back by the fire and roast some marshmallows under the stars.

Must see/do: Hike to the Strangler Cairn sculpture, swim at Booloumba Falls and check out the views from the Mount Allan fire tower.

Tips: Check road conditions and weather forecasts before travelling

Watch out for: Heavy rain. Large amounts of rain can flood creek crossings at Conondale National Park. Remember - if it's flooded, forget it!

2. Fraser Island

How to get there: Fraser Island is about 300 kilometres north of Brisbane and 15 kilometres off the coast of Hervey Bay and Maryborough. Once in town, hop aboard the ferry for the 50-minute trip across to Fraser Island. For 4WD access to Fraser Island, take a barge at Inskip Point on the northern end of Rainbow Beach or from River Heads.

The wonderful Fraser Island.

Why it's great: Queensland is known for beautiful beaches and magnificent rainforests and at Fraser Island the two come together to create one of the only known places on earth where rainforests grow on sand dunes. Fraser is also the world's largest sand island, has half of the world's perched lakes and is home to the most pure strain of dingoes in eastern Australia.

Must see/do: Swim at Lake McKenzie and Champagne Pools.

Tips: Beware of the tides and always drive on hard sand to avoid getting bogged. Bring a recovery kit, just in case.

Watch out for: Peak season. Avoid school holidays to get the most out of your trip.

Fraser Island

1. Springbrook National Park

How to get there: There is one route to Springbrook via Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd (via Exit 69 from the M1) then Pine Creek Rd. There is no through road access to Tallebudgera or NSW from Springbrook Mountain and there is no public transport to Springbrook Mountain.

Natural Arch Waterfall, Springbrook National Park, Queensland. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

Why it's great: Springbrook caters for everyone with family friendly hikes producing gorgeous views, crystal clear creeks and waterfalls, glow worms, rolling green hills and a breathtaking view of the stars.

Must see/do: Check out the views at the Best of All lookout, explore the Natural Arch (go in the evening to see it by day and stick around after sunset for the glow worms) and see Purlingbrook Falls.

Tips: Fuel up! There's no petrol stations at Springbrook. Bring closed in shoes for those dense bush walks, binoculars to spot the array of wildlife and some warm clothes - even in summer, it gets chilly on top of the mountain.

A chilly winter's day at Natural Bridge, Springbrook. Picture: Renae Byrnes

Watch out for: Leaches and closed roads. There's nothing like the rushing creeks and waterfalls after a bit of rain, let alone the mystifying fog that fills the rainforest but a lot of it and your camping trip could be ruined. A decent storm will see multiple roads in and out of Springbrook shut and those pesky leaches will also come out to play - bring salt!

Did we miss one? Where's your favourite home away from home?