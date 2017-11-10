Our hill of thrills set to roar back into life

REVVED UP: John Hague, from Bendigo Bank, and Noel St John Wood, from Noosa Classic Car Club, are ready for the Summer Hill Climb this weekend.

GET your motor running Noosa, because lots of rubber is about to hit the road.

The Noosa Hill Climb summer edition is taking place this weekend and new Tewantin Community Bank branch manager John Hague is now behind the wheel.

The motoring enthusiast is thrilled the branch is one of the ongoing major sponsors of Noosa Classic Car Club events and said he couldn't wait to get hillside.

John was invited to get comfortable in a beautiful 1959 Indianapolis race car on promotional display at Noosa Civic this week.

The Indy Car is one of many historic race cars competing at Gyndier Dr, Tewantin, this Saturday and Sunday.

John and Noel St John Wood, from the Noosa Beach Classic Car Club, are rapt the club has been running the event for 20 years and will celebrate in a big way this weekend.

"We will have over 160 competing cars of all types, with a special focus on historic race and sports cars. The public will get to see some of the competing cars in a street parade to be held down Hastings St on Friday afternoon (today) getting under way from 3.30pm,” Noel said.

The Tewantin Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank and Noosa Civic are major supporters of club events, sharing a commitment for helping local charities and organisations in Noosa.

Noel said organisers were only too happy to let John get the feel of this high- powered Chev V8 race car from the driver's seat.

"Sadly, John didn't get a test drive but I know he's keen to see this vehicle in action this weekend.”

Racing starts at 8.30am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Spectators can view the competition from vantage points along the track.

Parking is available at the lower end of Gyndier Dr and at Sunrise Rd, Tinbeerwah.

Tickets are $15 for the day, $25 for the weekend. Children under 14 are free.