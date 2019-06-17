Our MasterChef debut

NOOSA will make its MasterChef debut tomorrow night as our iconic beach sets the backdrop for an evening of mouth-watering cooking.

The visit is part of Queensland Week, with Noosa the fourth stop on the itinerary.

Judge Gary Mehigan was excited to finally bring the show to Queensland, and to perhaps his favourite place in Australia: Noosa.

"(Noosa) holds a special place in all of our hearts so to stand on the beach for the intro and to then have that beautiful background from up at the surf club was just wonderful,” he said.

With local produce at the forefront, the 15 remaining contestants will prepare a barbecue feast to serve 150 locals and Mehigan's fellow judges George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

"The contestants will use a lot of local ingredients,” Mehigan said.

"They got to play with chesses, turmeric, ginger and macadamias.”

The episode will also feature local product and 2016 MasterChef runner-up Matt Sinclair.

"Matt Sinclair is back on our screens as a mentor and we are really pleased about that,” Mehigan said.

"We're so proud of Matt. He came in with a dream and he made that plan come to fruition.

"He has gone from contestant to colleague.”

Matt will star alongside Noosa-raised 2016 MasterChef winner Elena Duggan.

"It's an amazing feeling not just to be in Queensland but also to have an episode in my own backyard in Noosa. There's been a lot of buzz about it locally,” Mr Sinclair said.

"We're shining the best light possible on who we are as a state and what our food identity is. I think Queensland has got an incredible platform of food, and a lot of amazing and interesting produce that is only specific to this region. We're very fortunate in that respect.

"Yes we've got the headliners like ginger and Mooloolaba prawns, but it's also about everything in between those lines. Everything used while we were here was Queensland based.”

Mehigan said tomorrow's episode would highlight Noosa's flair for freshness.

"There is a very south-east Asian influence here, you look at what Matt's doing, it's cool and refreshing and excites the palate.”

Talking local produce, Mehigan said Noosa's spanner crab was by far his favourite to cook with.

"It's just gorgeous!”

Catch Wednesday's episode on Channel 10/Win at 7.30pm.