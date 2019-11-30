Our Mo Bros bristling with healthy success

The Noosa Council Mo Bros are behind a growing awareness of men's health issues.

The Noosa Council Mo Bros are behind a growing awareness of men's health issues.

A GROUP OF Noosa Council staff have blitzed their rivals to take out the Movember Local Government Challenge.

Fourteen staff, including CEO Brett de Chastel and infrastructure, planning and delivery manager Craig Eldridge have held a series of fundraising activities during November to raise $5014 to tackle men’s health issues.

“The guys have really worked hard to raise money for this great foundation,” Mr Eldridge said.

“Too many fathers, brothers and colleagues are dying too young and it’s for no good reason, so we really wanted to do our bit to shine the light on men’s health.”

The Noosa Mo Brothers raised almost double their nearest rival Fairfield City Council in the Challenge. The other Noosa Mo Bros are Ben L’Huillier, Mark Poynter, Diogo Carrico, Bryan O’Connor, Dallas Bickley, Mitch Turner, Aiden Flannery, Timothy Sparks, Sawyer Webb, Brenton Kneen, Scott Anderson, Oscar Rogers,

All eyes are on CEO Brett de Chastel who in a moment of madness has offered to publicly shave his head and what is left of his moustache on November 30, if he gets to $2000.

He’s currently sitting at more than $1500.