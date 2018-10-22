Our Noosa know-how informs Coast conference

INSIGHT: Dr Steven Boyd is ready to share his thoughts on major project impacts on the local economy.

INSIGHT: Dr Steven Boyd is ready to share his thoughts on major project impacts on the local economy. John McCutcheon

A FORMER Noosa CCIQ head and University of the Sunshine Coast academic will discuss a new framework for categorising major capital projects and understanding their public benefits.

The Sunshine Coast Business Council will see Dr Steven Boyd as its key-note speaker. The Noosa CCIQ management committee member is program co-ordinator of property economics and development studies at the USQ.

Enabling Projects of Regional Significance will be held at the Maroochy RSL from 1.45pm Tuesday.

Dr Boyd will presents research research into how significant public and private projects are assessed, communicated to the community and what approaches are followed to understand and share the economic gains.

The business council chair Sandy Zubrinich said they were interested in the ripple effect to the regional economy from the nearly $2 billion investment in the Sunshine Coast Health Precinct, as well as the other major projects identified in the Regional Economic Development Strategy.

"It is critical that the community understands the strategic purpose of major projects, especially those identified in long term regional strategies, and how each project and the portfolio of projects worked together to deliver a regional vision,” Ms Zubrinich said.

She said Dr Boyd had a thought-provoking contribution to categorising projects and making it easier to understand the economic benefits at a regional level from investments.

Dr Boyd said his work enables the categorisation, measurement and delivery of projects significant to the Sunshine Coast region such as the Sunshine Coast Airport, Maroochydore CBD, Aura and the new submarine cable project.

"I'm thankful for the participation and support from representatives of the Australian and Queensland governments, council and private sector stakeholders,” Dr Boyd said.