Our Noosa Show has arrived

SET: Leanne Randall and daughter Sienna can't wait for the Noosa Show.

THE Noosa Country Show is finally here, and the Pomona Showgrounds is alive with fun for everyone today and tomorrow.

Noosa senior rural ambassador Leanne Randall said she enjoys all aspects of the Noosa Show and is excited for the daily main event.

"I love everything about the Noosa Country Show,” Ms Randall said.

"My favourite part is the Grande Parade because we get to see all the champions (of the Show competitions). It gives me pride in seeing the local triumphs from our region.

"I entered the senior rural ambassador this year. At the recent Noosa Show Ball I was awarded the winner of the senior rural ambassador.

"This means I will be representing the Noosa Region at the Near North Coast Sub Chamber finals that are being held in Kilcoy.

"As part of my rural ambassador role I will be working toward having a team penning competition at the Noosa Country Show in 2018.”

Ms Randall said she and her family will be helping out during the event, and her son is entering in a cooking competition.

"My son Dylan is entering the junior cooking this year with a gluten free apple cake - it's fun cooking in the kitchen with him,” she said.

"I will be fundraising for the Show Society selling raffle tickets.

"It is always fun helping with all the administration preparations too. It really is a social time when it comes to the Noosa Country Show.”

