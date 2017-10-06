Our reluctant surf hero

DESERVING: Noosa lifesaver Steve Mawby has been nominated for a QBank Everyday Heroes Award.

DESERVING: Noosa lifesaver Steve Mawby has been nominated for a QBank Everyday Heroes Award. Alan Lander

NOOSA Heads lifesaver Steve Mawby has reluctantly accepted being nominated as a finalist in the QBank Everyday Heroes Awards.

Reluctant, because thevolunteer organisation he, wife Nikki and friend Lorna started, Seahorse Nippers, deserves any awards that may be in the offing.

The movement is a modified nipper program for children with a disability and is offered free of charge to families involved.

It runs each April and September for four weeks on a Saturday morning and attracts at least 50 participants and their siblings and families.

The program began at Steve's club, Noosa Surf Club, and is expanding rapidly from there.

"Seahorse Nippers is a really successful program. Everybody owns it,” Steve said.

He said the potential award was "about the movement, not me”.

Seahorse Nippers has been going since 2013 and itssuccess has seen Steveand Nikki travel to many other surf clubs to introduce the concept and help them implement the program.

Many kids, from those with a physical disability or limb loss to others across the autism spectrum, can potentially be involved with lifesaving through integration.

The kids get special training on the beach and in water.

And it has taken off in a huge way.

"Surf Life Saving Australia is now putting together a parallel committee (for special needs kids),” Steve said.

"It's about promoting other clubs, youth leadership, youth development. Some dads come down and do patrols too.”

Steve has also driven fundraising to provide one of the special needs participants with a smart pup companion, which can tell when the child is about to have a seizure.

He was nominated for an "Ownership” award by a Noosa Surf Club staffer.

In all, there are five category winners in the QBank Everyday Heroes Awards, to be revealed at a ceremony in Brisbane on October 20.

Winners receive prizemoney of $1000, with a further $1000 donated to a charity of the award recipient's choice.