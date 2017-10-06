30°
News

Our reluctant surf hero

DESERVING: Noosa lifesaver Steve Mawby has been nominated for a QBank Everyday Heroes Award.
DESERVING: Noosa lifesaver Steve Mawby has been nominated for a QBank Everyday Heroes Award. Alan Lander
by Alan Lander

NOOSA Heads lifesaver Steve Mawby has reluctantly accepted being nominated as a finalist in the QBank Everyday Heroes Awards.

Reluctant, because thevolunteer organisation he, wife Nikki and friend Lorna started, Seahorse Nippers, deserves any awards that may be in the offing.

The movement is a modified nipper program for children with a disability and is offered free of charge to families involved.

It runs each April and September for four weeks on a Saturday morning and attracts at least 50 participants and their siblings and families.

The program began at Steve's club, Noosa Surf Club, and is expanding rapidly from there.

"Seahorse Nippers is a really successful program. Everybody owns it,” Steve said.

He said the potential award was "about the movement, not me”.

Seahorse Nippers has been going since 2013 and itssuccess has seen Steveand Nikki travel to many other surf clubs to introduce the concept and help them implement the program.

Many kids, from those with a physical disability or limb loss to others across the autism spectrum, can potentially be involved with lifesaving through integration.

The kids get special training on the beach and in water.

And it has taken off in a huge way.

"Surf Life Saving Australia is now putting together a parallel committee (for special needs kids),” Steve said.

"It's about promoting other clubs, youth leadership, youth development. Some dads come down and do patrols too.”

Steve has also driven fundraising to provide one of the special needs participants with a smart pup companion, which can tell when the child is about to have a seizure.

He was nominated for an "Ownership” award by a Noosa Surf Club staffer.

In all, there are five category winners in the QBank Everyday Heroes Awards, to be revealed at a ceremony in Brisbane on October 20.

Winners receive prizemoney of $1000, with a further $1000 donated to a charity of the award recipient's choice.

Topics:  kids with disabilities life saving noosa main beach seahorse nippers program

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa paddlers look pretty in pink

Noosa paddlers look pretty in pink

Next Sunday is the annual Paddle in Pink, when hundreds turn out to make Noosa Sound a sea of pink.

Bruce Hwy planting may be luring koalas to their deaths

KOALA CONCERN: This female koala called Phoebe was photographed safely in the trees.

Looking to help save koalas from road deaths

REVEALED: Suburb named prime hotspot to invest in property

A rental investment hot spot - Tewantin fits the bill.

Local is where the best rental investment buys are

Which roads need attention urgently?

Will you nominate Beckmans Road in the RACQ Red Spot Congestion Survey?

Nominate the worst bottlenecks in RACQ's Red Spot Congestion Survey

Local Partners