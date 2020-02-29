Our School of Rock’s super progression

EUMUNDI is in the throes of creating its own “super band” and the approach is purely elementary.

Noosa’s most high profile performing artist Katie Noonan is the driving force behind the Eumundi School of Rock formation of the Imperial Super Band.

This five- piece band will be made up of talentedmusicians aged 13 to 17 years.

“We are absolutely thrilled that in our fifth year of Eumundi School of Rock, the wonderful crew at The Imperial Hotel are coming on board to sponsor a brand new teenage super band,” Katie said.

“The Imperial Super Band will be open to audition for kids aged 13-17 and will include three free one-on-one lessons with our ESOR professional teachers.”

There will lso be 10 weeks of professional mentoring with ARIA award-winning and National Jazz Award-winning local musician/composer Zac Hurren and “awesome professional gig opportunities”.

“We will still be continuing our 20 free scholarships for kids in Years 3 to 8, but this initiative gives us an exciting new opportunity to showcase our extra talented older kids,” Katie said.

The Imperial’s gold sponsorship is backed by major sponsors – Eumundi Combined Community Organisation, Eumundi District and Community Association and Sunshine Coast Council.

Imperial Hotel manager Paul Thomas said the team at the hotel is delighted to help the ESOR with a sponsorship that includes lesson/rehearsal space and provision of back line instruments.

“Music is a big part of what we do at the Imperial, and nurturing the next generation of musos will be a privilege,” Paul says.

“We’re thrilled that we’ll get to hear the awesome talent each week too – as the Imperial Super Band will have their lessons and rehearse in one of our performance venues called The Bunker,” he said.

“It comes complete with thick sound-proofed walls, so they’ll be able to crank it nice and loud.”

Auditions for the ESOR Imperial Super Band will take place on March 16 and 18 with details at www.eumundischoolofrock.com.au, followed by three weeks of individual lessons, then 10 weeks full band lessons.

The band will then perform at The Hinterland Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 27 and also at the OFFBEAT Music Festival on Saturday, November 7.

Applications for ESOR are open to residents in the following postcodes: 4561, 4562, 4563, 4566, 4567, 4568 and 4573.