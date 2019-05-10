Our sporting chance in Noosa if right side wins election

NOOSA sports clubs will be sweating on the outcome of the May 18 federal election, hoping the political side that has backed their upgrades makes it across the line.

At stake is the honouring of Coalition and Labor spending commitments.

LNP sitting member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien made his latest sporting promise to build a new maintenance shed for Noosa Dolphins Rugby Union Club, but was up front with officials that the funds would be dependent on a Morrison Government being returned.

This comes shortly after Labor's Jason Scanes promised a Shorten Government would support the Noosa Lions Football Club with $175,575 to upgrade their facilities.

Mr Scanes said this promised support from Labor, if elected, would allow for modernising the fields for the use of members and participants and achieve savings with better irrigation and lighting.

Mr O'Brien said the shed funding was "a good place to start” for the Dolphins.

"In all reality the Coalition needs to get over the line to fund this, and we commit to that. That's the nature of election commitments, and I was really pleased to deliver a whole bunch of them throughout the last term,” he said.

Mr O'Brien told the Noosa News, the $2.5million funding commitment to help pay for the Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club redevelopment, was different as it was "locked in to the Building Better Regions Fund” and should be delivered.

However he added if "an unfriendly government gets in - they've changed all sorts of different things in the past”.

"But that's not an election commitment, that's approved by the department. That's money in the budget.”

So come election night, Noosa Lions president Alinda Bryant could be forgiven for cheering on the Labor team so her club can "be the most sustainable, converting to LED will not only help us reduce our energy costs, provide higher quality lights so players safety is improved”.

Dolphins president Donald McKill and his committee are looking for the Coalition to kick the major election goal. Mr McKill was delighted by the "fantastic $50,000” offer.

"It's very important for that to happen for the future development of the club.”