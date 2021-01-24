‘Our spot’: Ocean lover to be farewelled in paddle out

Josh Yates will be honoured in a memorial service at Peregian Beach.

An adored partner, brother and son will be returned to where his most cherished memories were made when he is honoured during a paddle out in February.

Josh Yates who was killed in a car crash at Buderim on December 13 was happiest when he was at the beach.

It was where he spent family holidays, dates with his partner Renee Staples, and a place to clear his head.

Ms Staples said Peregian Beach was an obvious place to scatter some of Mr Yates' ashes and honour his life with a paddle out during a memorial to be held on February 7.

"Peregian Beach was our spot," Ms Staples said.

"When we were dating any free time we had was spent there walking the beach, watching other people.

"It was a peaceful spot."

The decision to hold a beachside memorial service for Mr Yates came after COVID-19 restrictions meant many of his friends and work mates were unable to attend his funeral in Brisbane.

His mum Kate Yates said her son, who died at 26, loved being in the water from about a week old.

" … before that I'd pour water over his face and he'd laugh and love it," she said.

"He just loved being in it, and playing in it."

Mr Yates worked as a manager at Hungry Jacks and transferred from Sunnybank to the Sunshine Plaza store a few years ago, allowing him to live in the region he loved.

"I think its also where his most cherished memories were made, it was where we holidayed every year and he always felt at ease at the beach," his sister Matheson Yates said.

"Everyone he loved had spent time there with him and he was proud to show off that this was where he called home now."

Josh Yates, pictured as a child with his sister Matheson, will be honoured in a memorial service at Peregian Beach.

Friends, family and work mates of Mr Yates are invited to celebrate his life at Peregian Beach from 10am on February 7.

"Feel free to bring your surfboards and get in the water where we will honour and celebrate Josh at a place close to his heart," the Yates family said in a statement.