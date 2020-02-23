Our students urged to ‘stand up to bullies’

NOOSA schools are being urged to lead the way on National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence come March 20.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien is calling on local students, teachers and school leaders to join a national movement to stand up to bullies and the impacts of cyber-bullying.

“We know that bullying, and cyber bullying, is a growing concern for students and families, with one in five young school students experiencing online bullying each year,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The theme for this year’s national day is Take Action Together to empower our school communities to unite with others and share ideas and actions to address bullying.

“Last year 72 schools and 22706 students from Wide Bay took part in the national day of action and we want this year to be bigger and better,” he said.

Last year Noosaville State School was among those to send out a strong message against this blight in the community.

Deputy principal Alasdair Scott said this was “a positive day of action which strengthens our everyday message here at Noosaville State School that bullying and violence have no place”.

“Noosaville students came into the hall for assembly wearing orange accessories.

“The student leaders helped classes to formulate the word ‘no’ and students watched a video clip, which highlighted what bullying was.”

At the end of assembly Mr Scott requested students, staff and parents to commit to a pledge that in their school community they say “no to bullying and violence”.

Mr O’Brien said the“taking part in the day of action also sends a strong message to young people who may have been subjected to bullying that they are not alone and help is available.

For more information and to register visit www.bullyingnoway.gov.au.

More anti-bullying resources can be found at www.esafety.gov.au and www.studentwellbeinghub.edu.au.