Our Sunshine Groms aim up at Curra Fest

PUMPED Sunshine Beach State School students swapped their books for surfboards last week to compete in the Sunshine Coast Primary School Interschool surfing competition, the Curra Grom Fest.

The Curra Grom Fest was founded in 2003 by former Currimundi State School student and 2012 World Tour Champion Joel Parkinson.

Currimundi State School hosted the event and it was open to students who attend primary schools in the Sunshine Coast region and who were born 2006 or later.

Six Sunshine Beach State School Students made their way down to Ann Street, Currimundi to compete on the well known reef break.

They were Lukas Byers, Lennix Currie, Sunny Melville, Conor Roberts, Landen Smales and Mia Waite.

The event ran over two days where the local grommets had the opportunity to qualify for the finals by locking in the highest two waves scores in their division.

SBSS had many successes at the event with Landen Smales taking out first place in the hotly contested 11 and under Boys division locking in the highest wave scores of the event with Tewantin State school student Kaimana Cairns placing fourth.

Mia Waite (SBSS) was also successful in taking out the 11 and under Girls division and Lukas Byers secured fourth place in the 10 and under Boys division.

These junior competitors will also compete in this weekend's leg of the Queensland Grommet State Titles to be held on the Sunshine Coast, starting tomorrow.