“Our system is broken. I am deeply sorry”: Sandy Bolton

A DELAY to voluntary assisted dying draft legislation until 2021 is “disappointing”, says Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton MP.

“Across Queensland the disappointment, angst and anger are palpable and understandable in response to the Premier’s announcement that the recommendations from the Voluntary Assisted Dying Inquiry would not be debated within this term,” Ms Bolton said.

Premier Palaszczuk has announced that the recommendations will be referred to the Queensland Law Reform Commission (QLRC), with a time frame of March 1, 2021 for draft legislation to be completed.

“The rationale the Premier has given may have validity, however does not ease the pain and heartache for our terminally ill that are suffering, nor their families and friends,” she said.

“If it was relevant for the recommendations to be referred on to the QLRC, this could have been done in March when they were first released,” Ms Bolton said.

The Noosa MP has reiterated that matters important to Queenslanders must always come into Chamber as a matter of priority as part of the democratic process.

“Regardless of the issue, whether that be dying with dignity, sentencing for violent repeat offenders, or any aspect of our lives that is not meeting the expectations of our communities, we have a commitment to the people of Queensland to ensure these are brought into Chamber for debate.”

“To not do so in a timely manner again demonstrates how our current politics and systems are failing us. Our system is broken.

“To all who came to us with heartbreaking pleas, and who have been on this journey with us during this term of parliament and beyond, I am deeply sorry.

“We have failed you, and even though there is a commitment for draft legislation within nine months, for many, this is too little, too late.”

MORE STORIES

Euthanasia questions unanswered despite promise

Noosa MP’s plea for voluntary assisted dying reform soon