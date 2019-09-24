Out in full force for beach blitz

BLITZ: Police conducted ongoing operations at Teewah Beach, Double Island Point and Rainbow Lagoon during the first weekend of the school holidays.

WITH school holidays now if full swing, local police will continue their presence at some of the regions busiest areas, including Noosa’s North Shore.

Police conducted ongoing operations between Teewah Beach and Double Island Point and at Rainbow lagoon during the first weekend of the school holidays.

It was a busy weekend for officers who conducted 827 random breath tests where two drivers tested positive for drink driving.

Police conducted 11 drug tests, with one returning positive and issued 29 infringement notices over the course of the operation.

Three offenders were also drug diverted on seven drug related charges.

Despite campsite closures at Teewah Beach, Noosa police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said large numbers were camped at Freshwater along with multiple day trippers.

“Campers were happy with the police presence to dissuade unruly behaviour and poor driving behaviour,” he said.

“Large amounts of vehicles were in attendance at Double Island Point as well as the Rainbow Lagoon.

“Over the course of the weekend police conducted random breath testing and speed detection along Teewah Beach and the Liesha Track.”

HEROES: Police rescue a standard turtle along Teewah Beach.

While on duty, police located a stranded turtle along Teewah Beach and after contacting park rangers, released the animal back out to sea.

The Noosa North Shore policing operations will continue over school holidays and drivers are reminded normal road rules apply when driving on sand.