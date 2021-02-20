Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
Crime

‘Out of character’: Mum and her two-year-old are missing

by Shiloh Payne
20th Feb 2021 10:29 AM

Police are appealing for urgent assistance to locate a woman and her two-year-old daughter after they haven't been in contact since yesterday.

Brogan Almat, 29, and her two-year-old daughter were last seen on Bell Street in Browns Plains leaving Ipswich train station at around 1.30pm on Friday.

Brogan Almat has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat has been reported missing.

Police believe the pair were possibly in company of a man and another woman.

Family are concerned for their safety and wellbeing, as Ms Almat had not been in contact.

A police spokesman said the actions of Ms Almat was "out of character".

Ms Almat is described as Aboriginal, about 160cm tall with black hair.

Her two-year-old daughter is described as Aboriginal with curly brown hair.

Anyone who has information about where they both are, is urged to immediately call triple-0.

Originally published as 'Out of character': Mum, two-year-old missing

Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
missing child missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developers' $10m bid to address severe housing shortage

        Premium Content Developers' $10m bid to address severe housing shortage

        Business Developers are looking to spend $10 million building small units in Tewantin along with commercial tenancies.

        Creeks and rivers: Whiting is catch of the weekend

        Premium Content Creeks and rivers: Whiting is catch of the weekend

        Fishing The big whiting are keeping anglers happy in most rivers and creeks, writes Coast...

        Surf’s up as Rainbow Serpent drops in on Noosa kids

        Premium Content Surf’s up as Rainbow Serpent drops in on Noosa kids

        Education School kids mix surf and Indigenous culture into their lessons

        Facebook has shown its true face … and it’s not pretty

        Premium Content Facebook has shown its true face … and it’s not pretty

        Opinion The truth is Facebook never was our friend, writes editor Nadja Fleet