‘Out of character’: Mum and her two-year-old are missing
Police are appealing for urgent assistance to locate a woman and her two-year-old daughter after they haven't been in contact since yesterday.
Brogan Almat, 29, and her two-year-old daughter were last seen on Bell Street in Browns Plains leaving Ipswich train station at around 1.30pm on Friday.
Police believe the pair were possibly in company of a man and another woman.
Family are concerned for their safety and wellbeing, as Ms Almat had not been in contact.
A police spokesman said the actions of Ms Almat was "out of character".
Ms Almat is described as Aboriginal, about 160cm tall with black hair.
Her two-year-old daughter is described as Aboriginal with curly brown hair.
Anyone who has information about where they both are, is urged to immediately call triple-0.
