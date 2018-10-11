Homes still without power 12 hours after car crashes into pole

UPDATE 7.30 THURSDAY: ERGON Energy crews continue to connect power back to homes in Urangan.

About 56 homes are still without power on Thursday morning after a car plowed into a power pole near Cunningham and Alexander Sts in Urangan.

Initially, the crash caused power to be cut to 1500 across two suburbs.

The Chronicle understands one male was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

WEDNESDAY 11PM: JUST a couple hundred homes in Hervey Bay remain without power, following the Wednesday night outage in Torquay and Urangan.

More than 1500 homes were initially cut from power after a car crashed into a power pole.

Ergon Energy estimates repair work to be complete - and all homes reconnected - by about 2.30am on Thursday.

