Outback adventure awaits volunteer

22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
TOP HAT: Patrick Roach adds some race fashion to an Akubra for the Birdsville Races.
TOP HAT: Patrick Roach adds some race fashion to an Akubra for the Birdsville Races. Amber Macpherson

PATRICK Roach is preparing to tick an accomplishment off his bucket list: volunteering at the Birdsville Races.

The iconic event, known as the outback Melbourne Cup, brings herds of horse racing fanatics to Birdsville on September 1-2.

The town is 1500km west of Brisbane on the edge of the Simpson Desert.

The Noosa North Shore resident isn't any stranger to volunteering, so when the opportunity arose to put his skills to use at the races, he signed up.

"I've always wanted to go and I saw that they had volunteers for the 22-seater bus driving. You needed a licence for it, which I had,” Mr Roach said. "I've volunteered for the Gympie Muster before, and the Noosa Festival of Surfing for the last six years.”

Mr Roach said he's drawn to the change in character that comes out in people when dealing with a tough climate.

"I love that part of Queensland, it's really way, way out,” Mr Roach said.

"When you get out there, it's too hot, it's too extreme, so everything is real.

"You see the real person.

"I went out to Darwin last year, and I've been out to Quilpie.

"I've got a van that I can cook and sleep in. I'm looking forward to it.”

Noosa News

Topics:  birdsville birdsville races noosa outback queensland volunteer

Sir Richard Branson offers island to Qld fire victims

WHEN fire destroyed these peoples homes the last thing they expected was an offer of help from a British knight.

Hot and dry conditions spark weekend infernos

DESTRUCTION: A fire at Noosa North Shore destroyed three houses and damaged two others.

Noosa was ablaze with at least three separate fires at the weekend

Speak up for road safety this week

ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Constable Matthew Bedding, constable Bradley Threkeld and constable Steve Freney participating in speed management LiDAR training in George Street.

Communities encouraged to get behind Road Safety Week

Two bushfires burning, Sunshine Motorway closed

BUSHFIRES: Multiple QFES crews are at two fire outbreaks, including one at Tewantin, where smoke can be seen from Beckman's Rd.

Bushfires at Tewantin and Peregian Springs; Sunshine Motorway closed

Gold's the winning colour for Noosaville hairstylist

After being a finalist seven times, hairstylist Sharon Nightingale won gold in the partner colourist Goldwell Colour Zoom awards this week.

Farmers' and artisan markets for Cooroy

The Cooroy Farmers and Artisan Markets hopes to have a similar feel as the markets at the Cooroy Fusion Festival.

Council gives the nod for new markets

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Matt Golinski reveals name of new baby

NEW BABY: Chef Matt Golinski has revealed the name of his new baby.

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski has revealed the name of his new baby.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

