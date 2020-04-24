OUTBREAK: Who you going to call? Noosa’s A Team

Leading the way in pandemic response Ian Florence for Noosa Council.

TWO of Noosa’s key civic service heads are part of pandemic response A Teams helping lead the widescale response to the community’s coronavirus threat.

Noosa Council waste co-ordinator Ian Florence has been seconded to the State Health Emergency Coordination Centre three days a week as part of the Public Health Incident Management Team (COVID-19) in the team leader role.

Council environmental Health team Sunil Kushor is also advising a World Health Organisation Pacific Island Working Group on COVID-19 pandemic response.

Both senior staffers have significant skills in disease and pandemic management and are part of the Noosa’s Local Disaster Management Group who will carry out their new roles in tandem with their already demanding workload.

“There are some big challenges ahead of us in Queensland, but I am pleased to have been called up and I’m looking forward to being at the coalface,” Mr Florence said.

Mr Florence and his team are implementing new public health measures to stop the spread of the virus across Queensland, ensuring they are rolled out consistently and successfully.

Mr Florence spent eight years in Cairns as Queensland Health’s Team Leader, Environmental Health – often focused on reducing the spread of notifiable diseases such as dengue, cholera and flu within the community.

Making a difference in the fight against the pandemic is Noosa's Sunil Kushor.

Mr Kushor is drawing on his extensive experience working closely with Pacific Island countries on environmental health and communicable diseases having worked as health protection manager for the Ministry of Health in Auckland, New Zealand.

He has been involved in, and co-ordinated, many communicable disease responses including SARS, MERSCoV, Ebola virus and large outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Early planning and preparation at Noosa Council has been vital in our response to COVID-19,” Mr Kushor said.

He also recently joined the Research Data Alliance’s COVID-19 Working Group.

“The working group aims to develop practical data sharing guidelines to maximise timely data sharing and ensure an appropriate response to health emergencies,” Mr Kushor said.

Research Data Alliance (RDA) is an initiative of the European Commission, the US Government`s National Science Foundation and the Australian Government’s Department of Innovation.

It aims to build social and technical infrastructure to enable open sharing and re-use of data.

Mr Florence earlier this year was part of the bushfire recovery response for the Snowy Valleys Council area, west of Canberra.

“It’s very soon after the bushfires to be heading off again, but it’s a good opportunity and it’s a chance to use the skills I’ve acquired from my previous roles, combined with my disaster management work at Noosa, to help out,” Mr Florence said.

“Because this is such a big outbreak they’re struggling to find experienced personnel. I’m glad to be able to do my bit to help out.”

Council’s community services director, Kerri Contini, said the community was in good hands with Mr Florence and Mr Kushor on council’s COVID-19 taskforce.

“Noosa Council’s response to COVID-19 has been all the more successful for having Ian and Sunil, with all of their expertise and experience, at the table,” she said.

“The fact that we’re now in a situation to be able to share them with our state and indeed international counterparts in the fight against this virus is rewarding – the best way to overcome this pandemic is if we all work together,” Ms Contini said.