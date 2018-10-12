Outdoor dining bid in Junction just 'too much' for planners

DECISION TIME: The Little Sister site at Noosa Junction as shown from the air in Noosa Council documents.

NOOSA Junction outdoor night dining is again under council scrutiny at a location that has attracted past noise complaints from residents in nearby Bottlebrush Ave.

The eatery Little Sister wants Noosa Council to dispense with late night trading restrictions and a 2020 sunset clause for the development approval.

Little Sister has taken up the Bottlebrush Ave-Noosa Dr corner position vacated by Village Bicycle, which won councillor support for 5am to midnight trading, with outdoor dining allowed after 10am only Friday to Monday.

Council planning staff are recommending no relaxation of the trading restrictions as this would be "likely to have a detrimental effect on the amenity of local residents”.

This is despite the construction of an acoustic barrier fence to deal with concerns about possible noise coming from patrons gathered outside after closing.

The approval will lapse on October 18, 2020, unless written consent is provided by council for an extension.

"In assessing an extension to the approval, council will have regard to any breach details available from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and any other relevant matters,” a planning report before council said.

Council's planning coordinator Patrick Murphy said at the time of the original Village Bicycle application, a number of noise complaints had been made, predominantly relating to outdoor dining.

The OLGR has advised council there have been no recent noise-based complaints in relation to the outdoor dining area associated with the Little Sister bar.

"Prior to the planning restrictions, we had ongoing issues with patron noise that could not be resolved,” the response said.

Acting Mayor Frank Wilkie was told by staff that the OLGR was not in favour of any increased trading hours.

The midnight trading for Sundays/Mondays was requested to cater for hospitality industry workers who often have these nights off.

Cr Ingrid Jackson said this had been granted as council wanted to be "as reasonable as possible”.

Mr Murphy acknowledged Little Sister "contributes to the vitality of Noosa Junction and provides economic benefit to the local economy via employment and the use of local products”. The matter has been referred to Monday's general committee for further discussion.