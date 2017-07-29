Outlook for IGA expansion good

HAPPY TO SERVE: Bart, Makayla and Cheryl Derlagen with their new deli counter at IGA Noosa Outlook.

IT ONLY happens occasionally, but when it does - you grab it.

And the Derlagen family did, with all hands.

The owners of Noosa Outlook's IGA store in St Andrews Drive discovered the shop next door was up for grabs, and they were desperate to expand the store.

So expansion and renovations are under way, with a hopeful official "re-opening party in mid-to-late August”, said Cheryl Derlagen, with fingers firmly crossed.

"We've needed to increase our footprint for some time,” she said.

"The shop next door became available, so we've knocked the intervening wall down, and we're undergoing what I am calling a 'major renovation with a minor expansion'.

"The store's regular customers dubbed it the 'We Need A Bigger Store' renovation.

"The expansion involves installing new refrigerators, shelving and a deli, which will be three times larger than before,” Mrs Derlagen said.

"Our floor space will increase from 300 square metres to 400.

"And we will increase our range of products, particularly in fresh foods.”

The old parts of the store will undergo a complete renovation once the expansion work is completed.

Other additions will include a bakery, hotbox and fresh produce sourced from local Sunshine Coast producers such as Paton's Country Bunches, Doonan Fresh and Jetfresh.

Cheese lovers will also delight at the news a new cheese barge is to be introduced, Mrs Derlagen said.

"We will have a lot of gourmet cheeses,” she said.

"It will be beautiful.”

Mrs Derlagen's parents started the store 24 years ago, she said.

"Bart and I joined in the running, then took it over 2004 when they retired.

"Now our daughter Makayla is in the business.”

The store began as the Foodstore, becoming an IGA supermarket 15 or 16 years ago.

The expansion might bring more employment opportunities.

"There may be some increase,” Mrs Derlagen said.

"We will have to see how it goes.”