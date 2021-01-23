Menu
Body of missing man located
Outpouring of grief after missing man’s body found

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Jan 2021 1:00 PM
There were more emotional scenes at the south wall this morning after a missing man's body was discovered.

Police confirmed that around 9.30 am this morning friends of the family located the man's body at the base of Coffs Harbour's southern breakwall, prompting an outpouring of grief among the group who had gathered in support.

The man's sister, Nargis Yaqubi, fought back tears as she described how much he meant to their family.

"He was the most loving brother, I don't have words to say," she said.

"He was a precious brother. The most loving, the most amazing person in our family."

Nargis Yaqubi, sister of the man who was washed off Coffs Harbour's Southern breakwall said he was 'the most loving brother".
Nargis Yaqubi, sister of the man who was washed off Coffs Harbour's Southern breakwall said he was '"the most loving brother".

The man, who is yet to be named, was swept off the breakwall on Thursday evening during huge swells, prompting a two-day search.

His mother was described by family friend Amina Ibrahim as being so distraught she was slipping in and out of consciousness.

Coffs/Clarence Police Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said the removal of the man's body would be "challenging" with SES and police divers en route to assist.

Ms Reid said while there had already been support for the family from within the community, Police had engaged a multi-cultural liaison officer to reach out to local support agencies for ongoing assistance.

