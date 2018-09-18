Hunter’s happy snap of leopard kill sparks outrage

A photo of 'Britany L' uploaded by the Safari Club International.

A WOMAN has been slammed by celebrities and animal rights activists after a pro-hunting group shared a photo of her proudly showing off a leopard kill.

The verified image of the woman, only referred to as Britany L, was shared to US based Safari Club International earlier this month and has since sparked outrage globally.

SCI is an Arizona-based organisation that protects hunters' rights and promotes wildlife conservation.

Their website states their goal is to "encourage an appreciation for nature and wildlife so that conservation efforts remain strong, while also fighting to protect our rich hunting heritage."

In a blog post about the leopard kill the SCI said the male cat was likely the ninth largest leopard ever hunted.

The outrage was first sparked by South African artist Sue Dickinson, who called Britany L a "cretin" in a Facebook post on September 10.

It has since attracted 42000 comments and 217,000 shares.

On Friday, it was shared by anti-ivory poaching group Knot On My Planet founder David Bonnouvrier who asked his followers to 'find this b****' and call the SCI and "give them a piece of your mind".

@davidbonnouvrier shared this post in response to the leopard kill.

The post was noticed by celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Dutch supermodel Doutzen Kroes who voiced their disapproval.

"How can you find pride and pleasure in killing a beautiful animal like this large male Leopard. The woman in the picture should be ashamed of herself! I find this disgusting and I'm so upset, sad and angry that this still happens!!" Ms Kroes wrote.

The SCI website boasts plenty of photos of hunters proudly showing off their game.

It's unclear why Britany L's picture was singled out - it is one of the more recent kill photos uploaded to their website.

Hunters often attract negative attention for sharing brag pictures of their kills if they are shared on social media.

Earlier this year a Canberra businessman was slammed for posing next to a dead baboon dressed up in a hat and sunglasses.

Last year Sydney pig hunter Natalie Cepeniuk hit back at her critics after she shared a photo of herself with a dead joey's neck in her mouth.

She said the joey was humanely killed after its mother jumped in front of her Ute.

"How is it animal cruelty if the joey was dead?" she said at the time.