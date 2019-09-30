Outriggers are in the thick of Clontarf races Outriggers are in the thick of Clontarf races

FOLLOWING the success of the Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club hosting the first OC1/2 regatta of the season, many Noosa paddlers headed to the second regatta of the series at Bell’s Beach, Clontarf, hosted by Redcliffe OCC.

This is a popular race venue offering calm and safe waters for the less experienced and on good days a great downwind run from Scarborough for the more experienced.

The 8km short course was the first race of the day, over a triangular course.

A number of Noosa paddlers got involved to try and improve on their performance at the prior Noosa regatta.

Glenn Alvsaker consolidated his position placing third in the Senior Master Men division and Sue Alvsaker and Nicola Cameron also came third in the Senior Women OC2 event.

Wendy Mabbott placed second of five in the Golden Master Women’s event, and while retaining her second place, in this race she was a little closer to her nemesis Georgina Pakau, who placed first in the division, a paddler with Noosa in the recent World Distance Championships.

Unfortunately, the hoped for northerly wind later in the day didn’t materialise so the 16km long course was amended to start at Bell’s Beach, out past Woody Point and then north to Sutton’s beach where canoes turned to run home.

A gentle northerly breeze had picked up by then, so the run home was quite fun with plenty of opportunities for surfing the waves in the canoes.

Pascale Hegarty and Phil Bensted took out first in the Master Mixed OC2 event, John Goller placed third in Senior Master Men and Des Mabbott came home second Golden Master Men, a nose in front of his long term rival and friend Morgan Chubb.

Once again, Redcliffe organised a great race and provided a great atmosphere. Now paddlers have a few weeks to build on their training as the third regatta is to be held in Raby Bay, Cleveland on 20 October. If you’re interested in outrigger canoeing please register for our Come and Try sessions on the weekend of 28/29th Sept in Chaplin Park to find out all about our sport in six man canoes. You can register at www.noosaoutriggers.com.au