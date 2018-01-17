Menu
'Over 300kmh': man appeals for witnesses to dangerous driver

***FILE PIC*** A motorist is urging members of the community who might have seen a black sports car, similar to the one pictured, driving recklessly around Noosa today.
by Amber Macpherson

Did you see a black Corvette or Mustang-style car speed through Doonan at 12.20pm today?

A motorist did, and is urging members of the community to come forward to help catch the driver he said hit speeds of more than 200kmh.

Dave, who did not want his last name printed, said he feared for his life when he saw a "brand new black sports car" driving dangerously along Eumundi-Noosa Rd towards Noosa at 12.22pm.

"It would have been hitting over 300kmh," Dave said.

"I've never been so scared in my life. As I've looked back this black car is airborne.

"It would have passed 200 cars."

Dave rang the police but was unable to catch the car's registration plate.

He said there would have been hundreds of witnesses to the reckless driving, and hopes someone would have caught the registration.

"I'd like to see this person brought to justice," Dave said.

"We have to catch this person, before he kills someone, myself or himself."

A Queensland Police media spokesperson said police have been notified of the incident and are currently looking for the car and driver.

Dave said the car was a private licence and had Queensland plates.

Topics:  corvette crime doonan driving editors picks eumundi noosa rd mustang noosa police sports car

Noosa News

