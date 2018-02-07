Menu
Over 60s needed for study using app

Amber Macpherson
by

THE University of the Sunshine Coast is looking for people aged over 60 to trial a new mobile phone app as part of a global study.

Fifty local participants are required for the 18-month trial of the My Active and Healthy Aging app assessing the risk of frailty and providing interventions to reduce this risk.

Participants need to be comfortable using a smart phone, have their own internet access, be able to stand and walk unassisted, have no history of significant cognitive impairment, have no existing psychological or psychiatric diagnosis and be healthy with no unstable medical conditions.

They should also have experienced one or more of the following symptoms in the past year: significant weight loss without dieting; feeling more exhausted; a slowing of movement or decline in physical strength; and reduced activity level.

Participants will be assessed by researchers from the Thompson Institute every six months to monitor their progress. Contact 5456 3758 or msummers@usc.edu.au to participate.

Topics:  elderly frail noosa research senior citizen study university of the sunshine coast usc

Noosa News

