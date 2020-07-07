Menu
Noosa Council is recruiting over 65s to help them age well as the pandemic restrictions continue to ease.
Over 65? What you can do in Noosa to shake ageing process

Peter Gardiner
7th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
THEY are cited as major risks for being impacted by COVID-19, but in Noosa at least over 65s are being encouraged to keep moving to stay healthy or risk lockdown shutting mobility down.

Ageing Well Noosa is a series of low-cost exercise classes for seniors that aims to improve balance, strength and mobility.

Originally scheduled to launch earlier in the year, the classes were put on hold during the pandemic.

The program now starts on July 13 across Noosaville, Cooroy and Cooran.

Andy Quick from Independence Movement is just one of a handful of qualified instructors who will lead the classes.

“These sessions are particularly great for reducing arthritic pain, improving balance and flexibility and for creating a great social hub for over 65s,” Mr Quick said.

“As we age we tend to wind down on our physical exercise, so these gentle one-hour exercises are specifically designed to get seniors moving, taking into consideration common ailments such as arthritis and mobility.

“Afterwards, everyone comes together for some morning or afternoon tea so it also becomes a great social outing which of course is good for general wellbeing,” he said.

Council community development officer Cheryl Pattison said these classes were as much about the social benefits as they are the physical.

“For as little as five dollars our over 65s can come along and enjoy a range of gentle exercises followed by a few laughs and a free cuppa and biscuits.

“We’ll also be adhering to Federal and State restrictions as they continue to lift.”

Ms Pattison said this new initiative is perfect for Noosa.

“It’s important that initiatives like this are available to our ageing population in Noosa.

“We really hope locals will commit to staying active and we encourage seniors in Noosa to come along and really make the most of what is on offer.

“For more information we encourage locals to visit our website where there is a new section dedicated to information just for seniors. It includes local and relevant information for seniors on health and wellbeing, transport, My Aged Care, volunteering and much more,” she said.

For more information visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/seniors-1.

The program is supported by the Federal Government’s Department of Health.

        Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

        Free tip vouchers? Don't hold your breath

        Govt warns campers after 4WDs turned away

        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

