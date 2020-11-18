Menu
Over and out: Year 12 exams done and dusted

by Antonia O’Flaherty
18th Nov 2020 5:23 AM
Thousands of Queensland Year 12 students have conquered their gruelling senior exams, clearing the final hurdle with a sigh of relief yesterday.

More than 37,000 school leavers sat exams for their courses across 80 different subjects over 17 days, the first time grade 12 students have done so in nearly 50 years.

Tears, stress and hope: How Class of 2020 survived hellish year

And with just days left of school until officially graduating on Friday they're ramping up celebrations and revelling in their freedom, waiting for their final subject results and Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks on December 19.

All Hallows students Josephine Daniel, Maddy Elgey, Rebecca Goodyear, Hannah Pham, and Samantha Ferrero, celebrate finishing their final exam of year 12, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
All Hallows students Josephine Daniel, Maddy Elgey, Rebecca Goodyear, Hannah Pham, and Samantha Ferrero, celebrate finishing their final exam of year 12, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

All Hallows' School students Maddy Elgey, Samantha Ferrero, Hannah Pham, Rebecca Goodyear and Josephine Daniel felt sweet relief at the end of their language exam yesterday.

Rebecca, 17, said she thought some subjects were harder than others, and maintaining motivation across the long exam block was difficult.

"It feels like there's a weight off my shoulders and a bit more freedom," she said.

Samantha, 17, said the year had been a rollercoaster but the relief of being done "is just so exciting".

"I will definitely be spending lots of time with friends and honestly just relaxing and not feeling guilty for not studying," she said.

Hannah said it was a relief to be finished considering at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the prospect sitting exams and graduating "wasn't a certainty".

"It's been very different and a year like no other, it's exciting and I've made close friendships, we've really bonded with everything that's gone on," Josephine, 17 said.

 

