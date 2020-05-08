Over the moon-bow: Photographer captures rare event

MOONBOW?: Photographer Ian Waldie caught rare photos of a Moonbow over Sunshine Beach in the early hours of Thursday morning.

VETERAN photographer Ian Waldie captured a rare event in the sky early Thursday morning, his only challenge was convincing people it was real.

The Noosa resident set up at Sunshine Beach at 2am Thursday morning to photograph a meteor shower.

The conditions were horrible, but it was the unexpected sighting of a 'moonbow' that made getting soaked with rain worthwhile.

"The clouds were rolling in and the moon was setting quite low in the west," Mr Waldie said.

"Then I noticed this rainbow forming, so I Ieaned my camera down and continued filming."

If he didn't see it with his own eyes, the photographer of over 25 years wouldn't have believed he was witnessing a rainbow in the middle of the night.

"I knew it was moonbow, I guess they happen from time to time," he said.

"I'd never seen one, I guess not too many people have."

Still on a high, Mr Waldie ventured home to tell his disbelieving family.

"I told my wife and kids, but my 13-year-old son didn't believe me," he said.

"He said, 'is this even a thing?'."

"That was until I showed him the pictures and the videos," he said.

"I guess it's like when a tree falls in the forest, if no one hears it, did it really happen."