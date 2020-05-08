Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MOONBOW?: Photographer Ian Waldie caught rare photos of a Moonbow over Sunshine Beach in the early hours of Thursday morning.
MOONBOW?: Photographer Ian Waldie caught rare photos of a Moonbow over Sunshine Beach in the early hours of Thursday morning.
News

Over the moon-bow: Photographer captures rare event

Matt Collins
8th May 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VETERAN photographer Ian Waldie captured a rare event in the sky early Thursday morning, his only challenge was convincing people it was real.

The Noosa resident set up at Sunshine Beach at 2am Thursday morning to photograph a meteor shower.

The conditions were horrible, but it was the unexpected sighting of a 'moonbow' that made getting soaked with rain worthwhile.

Photographer Ian Waldie caught rare photos of a Moonbow over Sunshine Beach in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Photographer Ian Waldie caught rare photos of a Moonbow over Sunshine Beach in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The clouds were rolling in and the moon was setting quite low in the west," Mr Waldie said.

"Then I noticed this rainbow forming, so I Ieaned my camera down and continued filming."

If he didn't see it with his own eyes, the photographer of over 25 years wouldn't have believed he was witnessing a rainbow in the middle of the night.

"I knew it was moonbow, I guess they happen from time to time," he said.

"I'd never seen one, I guess not too many people have."

Still on a high, Mr Waldie ventured home to tell his disbelieving family.

"I told my wife and kids, but my 13-year-old son didn't believe me," he said.

"He said, 'is this even a thing?'."

"That was until I showed him the pictures and the videos," he said.

"I guess it's like when a tree falls in the forest, if no one hears it, did it really happen."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

moonbow rainbow sunshine beach
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks — albeit with strict conditions – with Scott Morrison today expected to reveal the road map.

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News "I am committed to the 12 month pay freeze.”

        Thieves strike twice leaving young Cooroy family stranded

        premium_icon Thieves strike twice leaving young Cooroy family stranded

        News Young couple left without a vehicle to transport their two-year-old daughter after...

        Timely coronavirus support for aged care

        premium_icon Timely coronavirus support for aged care

        News Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said the latest injection of aged care...