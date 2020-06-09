Over the top: Railing against canal clutter

The handrail design plans that has the Noosa Council planning staff seeing red as in a red flag for development approval.

The handrail design plans that has the Noosa Council planning staff seeing red as in a red flag for development approval.

WHILE Noosa Waters might be all about building with style, one canal front homeowner may have a legal fight to retain the “hamptons style” hand rails of a jetty that has fallen foul of the council’s visual clutter police.

However The Peninsula home may yet see councillors agree to keeping the “decorative infills” that sets it apart as council planning staff propose to find out if the local residents’ association can live with a departure from more basic designs.

The homeowner is appealing a council refusal and next Monday’s general committee meeting will see all councillors discuss a staff recommendation to defend the action.

According to council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle part of the reason for the knock-back was “the structure is obtrusive on the open watercourse and landscaped surroundings and does not blend with the surroundings”.

“The structure presents unnecessary and avoidable cluttering of the watercourse” and the “handrail is inconsistent with handrails for jetties in Noosa Waters”.

A couple of the plainer style of jetty railing treatments in Noosa Waters.

Ms Coyle said “the proposed hamptons style handrail” was forbidden by council at the site.

“This simplistic design ensures that the jetties remain as operational low key structures and do not become a feature in the Noosa Water’s canal system, or an extension of a dwellings recreational space,” she said.

As a result of council’s previous decision to refuse the proposed change, the applicant has lodged an appeal to the Planning and Environment Court.”

Cr Tom Wegener was not sure what all the fuss was about.

“This particular jetty is not viewed by the public other than the neighbours in the small little waterway there,” Cr Wegener said.

“It’s a trivial matter but it’s very, very important to the person who’s put that dock in and wants that aesthetic going out to the water.

“This is a tough one because it really means a lot to somebody and it probably doesn’t mean that much to anybody else, but we don’t know that,” he said.

Ms Coyle said the waterway was much loved by the local residents and council often received complaints from them about noncomplying or non-approved works that are carried out.

She said the Noosa Waters Residents Association was “very active” in this space about what works should proceed and she will talk to the association and local residents in the area to obtain their views.

Mayor Clare Stewart believes she knew the property which was “very much a hamptons style house, so in fact the jetty a hamptons style jetty would actually fall in line with the whole look and feel”.

The councillors will vote at next Thursday’s ordinary meeting on whether to defend the appeal.