Overcoming fear with picture book

Author Dimity Powell speaks on her new children's book to tackle domestic violence. Contributed

FOR some children feeling unsafe in their own home is a sad reality, especially when they are exposed to violence or domestic dispute.

Now a new picture book is aiming to tackle the issue using visual metaphor to offer hope and confidence to those feeling in the dark.

Queensland author Dimity Powell recently released At the End of Holyrood Lane and will be in Noosa this weekend for two meet and greets.

Powell said her book provides a sensitive glimpse into one aspect of domestic violence and how it can affect young lives.

"The genesis arose from a meeting I had with Paradise Kids,” Powell said.

"They said to me, you know what we need, a book about domestic violence that is children-friendly.”

"I thought how on earth do you address and translate that?”

Designed to tell the story in a beautifully visual, emotional and uplifting way, it is a tale of anxiety shown through the eyes of a young girl with an intense dislike for thunderstorms, a fear many young children share.

"The book deals with domestic violence in a really sensitive and metaphorical way,” Powell said.

"It's all about how she was dealing with her troubles. You are reading about her anxiety and fear for thunderstorms.”

"Children who are not in the situation can still appreciate the book as it is about standing up to your fears.”

Powell said she hopes the book can evoke a gentle awareness for young readers who may be facing domestic disturbance and who are scared or unsure of how to seek help.

"It's a topic no one wants to admit or talk about,” she said.

"I hope it gives people a little more hope or a little more confidence.”

"It's not frightening, it ends of an uplifting note.”

Powell has been writing for 10 years and has released 27 short stories and a picture book dealing with the loss of a parent.

"I only tackle the easy topics,” Powell joked.

At the End of Holyrood Lane has been recommended by Act for Kids and supported by RizeUp Australia.

Powell will be at Berkelouw Books this Saturdayand Sandy Pages Noosa on Sunday.

"People can pop in and get a copy and have a chat,” Powell said.