Overnight crashes land four people in hospital
PARAMEDICS transported four people to hospital following three crashes across the region overnight.
A female injured in a single-vehicle crash on Blackall Range Rd, Woombye was transported in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital (SCUH).
The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) reports she suffered minor injuries during the crash about 10.19pm, shortly after a separate, two-vehicle crash in Alexandra Headland.
QAS reports a woman in her 70s was taken to SCUH with hip pain following the crash on Mooloolaba Rd at 8.51pm.
Earlier, two males were transported to the Caboolture Hospital following a two-vehicle crash reported on Graham Rd at 7.19pm.
QAS report a man aged in his 40s was taken in for observation, the second as a male of unknown age with a minor head injury.