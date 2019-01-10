Menu
SOMERSET: Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics transport three patients to hospital.
Overnight road carnage

Meg Bolton
by
10th Jan 2019 7:24 AM

THREE Somerset residents were transported to hospital last night after two separate traffic incidents occurred in the region.

Two women were injured at Coominya at 9:55pm when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a tree.

The pair were transported to hospital after the incident occurred on Newman Street East at 9.55pm.

A female patient in her 20s was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head and back injuries.

The second female in her 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital stable with neck pain.

In Lowood, a man in his 20s was also taken to Ipswich Hospital following a vehicle rollover.

The incident occurred on Noland Street at 9.26pm.

The male patient was transported in a stable condition with spinal and knee injuries.

Gatton Star

