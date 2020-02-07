OVERNIGHT SUCCESS: Coast duo signed after first show

BACK TO YOUR ROOTS: Star Kendrick and Toma Banjanin from Geowulf are excited to be coming back to the Sunshine Coast.

AS A musician you know you must be doing something right when you are signed by a label after your first show.

The London based music duo of Star Kendrick and Toma Banjanin are the talent behind popular group Geowulf and they are soon to tour our neck of the woods.

As Kendrick explains, the Sunshine Coast holds a special place in both of their hearts as it’s where they grew up.

“We have been friends since we were teenagers,” she said.

“Toma is from Buderim and I am from Noosa.”

Kendrick was looking forward to performing so close to home.

“It is super exciting to take the show and band home,” she said.

“A lot of my friends and family have never seen us play because we’ve been in the UK for so long.

“I’ve got my Grandma and Godparents coming.”

Geowulf have released two hit albums in the space of less than two years.

With singles like Saltwater, I see Red, He’s 31 and My Resignation getting huge airplay worldwide, Geowulf has proven they are the real deal.

But as talented as they are, Kendrick recalls it was still a shock to be signed so quickly.

“I wanted to do some really stripped back shows with Toma,” she said.

“So I sent off some emails and the venue that got back to me had a label attached.”

“Apparently one of them heard our stuff on Soundcloud and they came to see us play,” she said.

“The day after the show they said they wanted to hear some more of our music and the rest is history.

Geowulf’s latest album is called My Resignation and they are performing a run of shows across the east coast of Australia in February.

They will perform at Solbar Maroochydore on Valentine’s Day, Thursday February 14.

For more information and tickets go to the website.