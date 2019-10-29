Menu
TRIP OF A LIFE: Students and staff at Noosa District State High School recently took part in a trip of a lifetime participating in a humanitarian project in Borneo.
Overseas project an ‘eye-opener’ for students

29th Oct 2019 8:00 AM

STUDENTS and staff at Noosa District State High School recently took part in a trip of a lifetime participating in a humanitarian project in Borneo.

For three weeks, students assisted concreting a community centre, rendering a toilet block for a sporting field, constructing a retaining wall, clearing weeds from a reforestation project and assisting with the monitoring of experimental plantations.

The students also took part in a challenging, five-day hike in 37-degree heat with 99 per cent humidity, trekking through ankle deep mud on steep slopes.

Year 10 student Tara Long said Borneo was an amazing experience.

“It was very eye-opening, seeing a third world country for the first time was hard, but I think it has changed me,” she said.

“I made some amazing new friends and got to know other people better.”

Ms Long said some aspects of the trip were really tough.

“I struggled with homesickness a few times and the first day of the jungle trek was extremely hard both physically and mentally,” Miss Long said.

NDSHS teacher Leigh Mackender said she was very impressed with what the group, armed with buckets, shovels, wheelbarrows, machete, energy, resilience and a sense of humour achieved.

“To the students involved, congratulations, and to all the families and staff that fundraised and made this happen – be proud of the incredible resilience and strength of our students,” Ms Mackender said.

She said a life-changing mental and physical transformation took place in all the participants, teachers included.

“It was the most profound experience of my teaching career.”

Ms Mackender publicly congratulated the students involved at the full school parade this week.

The NDSHS school community hopes to foster future humanitarian projects around the world.

