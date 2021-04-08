Menu
Australian Cyber Security Centre opening in Canberra
Crime

Overseas tip-off leads to child abuse material charges

by Elise Williams
8th Apr 2021 10:37 AM
Police have charged an Ipswich man with a range of child abuse material offences after an overseas tip-off led to a raid on his home.

The man, 35, will appear in court Thursday, after the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Australian Federal Police to the man's alleged online activities.

The Australian Federal Police have charged a man in relation to child abuse material. Picture: AFP
They related to allegedly uploading child abuse material using a Google account.

The Brisbane's Anti Child Exploitation Team executed a search warrant at the Gailes home in on January 28.

During the search, officers located two laptops, an iPad and five USBs, allegedly containing child abuse material.

Three mobile phones and two external hard drives were also seized for forensic analysis.

The man was later charged with three counts of possessing child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service and five counts of possessing child exploitation material, as well as unrelated state offences.

AFP Detective Superintendent Child Protection Operations Paula Hudson said the AFP's international partnerships were vital to stopping the spread of child abuse material online.

"It takes a network to break a network and this arrest is an example of our strong relationships with international law enforcement," Detective Superintendent Hudson said.

Property seized by the Australian Federal Police. Picture: AFP
"Our message to offenders accessing, transmitting and exchanging child abuse material is that the AFP will not stop investigating those responsible for spreading this abhorrent material and bringing them before the court."

The man, if found guilty, could face a maximum of 15 years' imprisonment.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.



