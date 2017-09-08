Overseas visitor records smashed

Alexandra Bay in Noosa National Park is always a popular spot with tourists.

NOOSA has set a new record in international visitors.

Tourism Noosa chief executive officer Damien Massingham said the 2017 International Visitor Survey results showed increases across key areas of spend, nights and numbers in our international markets.

"Noosa's spend increased to $101.6million and visitor numbers are also up 16.6% to 170,000 and nights up 24.4% to 1.103million,” Mr Massingham said.

"This is the fifth annual increase in total international visitor numbers for the June quarter, increasing from 111,000 in 2012, while nights and spend also continue to trend upwards.”

He said the UK remained Noosa's strongest international visitor market, with 39,600 visitors (+1%) and their spend increasing 31.48% to $21million.

"All other major markets increased their visitor numbers, with NZ +4% to 25,100, Germany +29.8% to 26,600 and USA +9.7% to 9300,” Mr Massingham said.

Our share of Sunshine Coast visitors and nights increased, up 57.3% (from 54.8%) and 36.3% (from 31.5%) respectively, while our share of spend slightly increased at 40.7% (was 40.9%).

"Tourism Noosa has been actively engaged in lifting the profile of Noosa with retail trade partners, international media and brand partners in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and North America as part of our Noosa Global Market Strategy,” Mr Massingham said.

"Noosa's strong appeal to international visitors, combined with targeted activity and improved access means that the destination is reaping significant benefits from international markets.”

"Noosa has been experiencing sustained growth in inbound tourism since 2012 and these latest results cement Noosa's position as one of Australia's must-see destinations for visitors who love our natural attractions, surf culture, food experiences and friendly welcome.

"This is great news for Noosa, as the additional injection of dollars into our economy means that local jobs are retained and created.”