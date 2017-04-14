Oversized eggs an Easter attraction

Sofitel staff are tempted to tuck into the oversized Easter eggs in the hotel foyer.

WHAT do you get when an ambitious chef gets his hands on 10kg of white and dark chocolate? Three massive Easter treats, of course.

The giant Easter eggs were specially created by Woody Theurel to make a grand statement in the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort foyer during the Easter holiday period.

Chef Woody said he wanted to make a display that wowed guests young and old on arrival at the resort and to create some excitement while they were away from home and on holidays.

And it's working, with everyone who walks through the door doing a double take.

And the first question? "Is it real chocolate?”