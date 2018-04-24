Owner grateful to 'nice thieves' who smashed into business

A RESTAURANT owner believes he is the luckiest possible victim of a robbery, after thieves smashed through a door he was planning to replace and stole "the absolute minimum" in cash.

The Noosa Boathouse restaurant and cafe was one of two businesses on Gympie Tce targeted by thieves early on Sunday morning.

Two men were spotted on the business's CCTV cameras, and owner Phil Bradford posted the footage to Facebook after consulting with police officers.

He said the thieves used a significant amount of "brute force" to smash a large glass door that was just under 3m tall to get into the building.

But Mr Bradford said he was thankful the "nice thieves" didn't ransack the entire premises.

"They got away with the absolute minimum," Mr Bradford said.

"All they did is get into one till cupboard."

He said the pair stole hundreds of dollars from that till, but did not consider the amount substantial.

"It's just annoying, more than anything," he said.

He planned to use the opportunity to replace the broken glass door with a new door of a different style that would better suit the business.

It was only the second time the restaurant had been targeted by thieves in the five years Mr Bradford had owned the business, and he did not believe the Noosaville area had a crime problem.

He said the CCTV footage had attracted plenty of attention on Facebook, and social media users had already sent in names of a man who fit the image, appearing on camera with an uncovered face and distinctive leg tattoo.

The second man in the footage had his face covered with his shirt.

Noosa Police officer in charge Ben Carroll confirmed police were investigating the incident, and said the men in the CCTV footage could assist investigations.

Anyone who knows the men or has any further information can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.