Owner of tasty new business overcomes language barrier

Arianna Giannarelli and husband Antonio Guarracino prepare for the opening of their new Italian deli in Noosa.

“Be patient with me, my English is not very good.”

In the space of five years, Noosa resident Arianna Giannarelli went from stumbling her way through this sentence to opening her own authentic Italian Deli.

It’s a journey that has spanned 16,000km, and now Italian-born Arianna and her husband Antonio Guarracino are preparing their new Gympie Tce business Ari’s Italian Deli for early September.

But it has been a hell of a ride to get to this point.

Leaving Italy in 2013 to give their children a better future, the young family set up in Melbourne where Ms Giannarelli worked in a steakhouse restaurant.

Her very limited English meant for some interesting interactions with customers.

“I went to take the order of this nice guy from Boston – He said, ‘can you tell me if the rib eye comes on the bone’,” she said.

“I said to him, ‘What is a bone?’

“He was trying to explain to me with his hands,” she said.

“I still laugh when I think about it.”

Studying languages at school and listening to pop music helped the new Noosa business owner improve her English, but the Italian was stumped when she was first introduced to the Aussie lingo.

“You move to Australia, and the first thing they say is, ‘G’day mate’,” she said.

“I didn’t study for that.”

Located adjacent the Noosa River at 203 Gympie Tce, Ari’s Italian Deli will showcase authentic Italian cuisine including salamis, prosciutto, and various types of mozzarella cheese.

Considering the family come from Procida, the smallest Italian island in the Gulf of Naples and one of the most colourful places on earth, diners can look forward to a genuine Italian experience.

“It’s the kind of place where you see the baskets lowered by a grandmother on the third floor to someone delivering the bread of the day,” Ms Giannarelli said.

“It is filled with delicious food, friendly people, and beautiful scenery.”