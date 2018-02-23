Owner steps down from 'rewarding' role

STEP DOWN: Sue Scarlett is selling her shop after 22 years in the Noosa Junction.

FROM making pasta to selling shoes, Sue Scarlett is bidding the Noosa Junction goodbye.

After 22 years in the Noosa Heads CBD, first with iconic Italian restaurant Pasta Pronto, and then shoe shop I Cherry Shoe, Ms Scarlett has chosen to semi-retire and sell the shop.

She said she is not a victim of unaffordable rent, rather deciding now was the time to pack it in.

"My business has been on the market since July last year,” she said.

"After 22 years I'm semi-retiring. I've been a business owner in Noosa Junction since 1995 when I moved to Noosa and bought Pasta Pronto.

"I'm going to continue on with the wholesale side of business.”

She said the Noosa Junction is a wonderful place to own a business and be a customer, and is happy to see the area being "revived”.

"We've needed that for the last 22 years - it's positive, it's creating more of an atmosphere in the Junction,” Ms Scarlett said.

"Noosa Junction's a great area, the businesses are supported by the locals.

"It's a great spot for small business, the rents are affordable.

"Being a small-business owner in the Junction has been very rewarding.”